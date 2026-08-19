Supreme Court Demands Fresh Affidavit On NTA Reforms, Foolproof Exam, Radhakrishnan Proposals

The Supreme Court has asserted the need for a vibrant and robust institution for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Observing that there is a need to institutionalise the reforms in NEET exams, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) about the steps taken to make the exam foolproof. The court also sought information about the implementation of the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan panel and the Nandan Nilekani committee.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by advocate Tanvi Dubey on behalf of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a fresh affidavit in the matter. The centre must submit the affidavit within three weeks.

"The Radhakrishnan Committee has correctly said it is a systemic problem which needs institutionalisation, which is the most important part of it. This process on paper everything is good. But then one exam happens and by the time the second exam happens it is a new picture all together," the bench said.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern regarding the need to strengthen the NTA institutionally. The top court is firm on NTA reforms, stating the need for a vibrant and robust institution that the nation can be proud of.

Regarding reforms in the National Testing Agency, the Supreme Court emphasised the need to make the institution robust and effective. The Supreme Court has directed the centre to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken to implement the beneficial aspects of the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations

The Supreme Court told the centre and the NTA that the objective is not to micro-manage the testing agency's work. However, it demanded the institutionalisation of NTA. Only that can prevent recurring paper leaks, it asserted.

According to the top court, a permanent system rather than quick temporary fixes is required. The court stressed upon the need for continuity. The Supreme Court emphasised that reforms and recommendations should not remain merely on paper but translate into action. The court also told the Nilekani committee to adopt good reforms suggested by the Radhakrishnan panel.

The court was informed that the Nilekani Committee is set to meet to consider various recommendations. These include adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and strengthening security measures.

Mehta told the court the process was adopted with safeguards right from printing the NEET question paper till the students get it. He asserted that the system in place for the NEET exams is foolproof and difficult to breach, as per the report.

Mehta said that the vehicles carrying NEET question papers have GPS and even small movement is recorded.

The hearing is scheduled after three weeks.