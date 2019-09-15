From A Bonded Labourer To A BSc Student In DU: Here's Rajesh Jatav's Story Of Grit

Today he is pursuing BSc electronics in Delhi University.

Rajesh Kumar Jatav had never envisaged of pursuing education until he was freed from a kiln in 2007. Rajesh, unlike many other children of his age, had to slog for 18 hours a day to earn his livelihood and help his family of seven members sustain.

In 2007, Nobel Prize winner child right activist Kailash Satyarthi's Bachapan Bachao Andolan foundation freed Rajesh and many other like him from a kiln at Jaipur.

"I was shifted to the Bachpan Bachao Andolan foundation in Jaipur. I joined school in class 5 after a short period of informal training at the foundation," said Rajesh to PTI.

On Rajesh's academic progress, Sumedha Kailash, wife of Kailash Satyarthi and co-founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan said, "he is diligent. He has a strong passion in science and has received the science award from the Rajasthan government twice, consecutively, in class 8 and class 9."

A meritorious student throughout his career, Rajesh had secured 81% in class 10 board exam and 82% in class 12 board exam.

Today he is pursuing BSc electronics in Delhi University.

Kailash Satyarthi has established several foundations like, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Global March against Child Labour, and GoodWeave International for the liberation of children from child labour, slavery, and trafficking, across India.

Last year a documentary based on his work was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and had won the US Documentary Grand Jury Prize.

