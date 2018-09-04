Study In UK: UCAS Application Begins For Undergraduate Class Of 2019; Check Deadline

Study In UK: UCAS Application Begins For Undergraduate Class Of 2019

It is that time of the year again when students can give wings to their dream of studying at a college/university in United Kingdom. For those students who wish pursue an undergraduate course form United Kingdom the go to word is UCAS. 'The Universities and Colleges Applications Service' or UCAS is a service provided by the UK government for students who wish to apply at any university in UK.

UCAS is compulsory for all those students who wish to pursue a UG degree in United Kingdom. While for most universities in UK including Oxford, UCAS is enough, others like Cambridge requires you to fill a separate form in addition to the UCAS form.



The last date to complete UCAS application process for a majority of courses offered at Oxford and Cambridge and for courses in Medicine, Dentistry or Veterinary for the class of 2019 is October 15, 2018.

For the under graduate class of 2019, the following deadline is applicable:

October 15, 2018 at 18:00 - For any course at Oxford and Cambridge, or for most of the courses in medicine, veterinary medicine, and dentistry.

January 15, 2019 at 18:00, UK time - For the majority of courses offered in UK Universities other than Oxford and Cambridge.

March 24, 2019 at 18:00, UK time - For some Art and Design courses.

The eligibility requirement for admission varies form Universities and colleges and an applicant should check the eligibility criteria before going ahead with the application.

International and non-EU students would need to fulfill certain English Language Requirements. Generally Universities and colleges in UK accept TOEFL or IELTS or both scores. An applicant would need to check with the college or university they intend to apply to for the IELTS or TOEFL score required for admission.

In the application form you can choose up to five courses. Usually you can only apply to one course at either the University of Oxford or the University of Cambridge.

To complete the application process you would also need to provide a reference. The reference has to be a written recommendation by a teacher, advisor, or professional who knows you academically.

