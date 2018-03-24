MHRD Approves 'Study In India' Programme To Increase Influx Of Foreign Students In Indian Institutes MHRD has approved 'Study in India' programme to attract more foreign students to educational institutes.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT MHRD Approves 'Study In India' Programme To Attract More Foreign Students New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resources Development has approved 'Study in India' programme. The programme will not only encourage more foreign students to choose India as a destination for higher education but will also double India's market share of global education exports from less than 1 percent to 2 percent. The move is also aimed to improve global ranking of Indian educational institutes. The programme, however, will not affect the number of seats which are meant for Indian students in any educational institute.



Under the 'Study in India' programme, meritorious students would also be provided with fee waiver and scholarship. The proposed fee waiver and scholarship is to be decided by the institute concerned based on the structure given below: 100% waiver of tuition fees only for the top 25% students

50% waiver of tuition fees only for the next 25% students

25% waiver of tuition fees only for the next 25% students

No waiver of tuition fee for remaining 25% of students

The Institute concerned will bear the expenditure on the fee waiver based on cross-subsidisation or through its existing funding.



The Government has also approved an expenditure of Rs. 150 crores for the 'Study in India' programme for two years 2018-19 and 2019-20 which will be primarily for brand promotion activities.



As per the existing Government framework, there is a provision of 10-15% supernumerary seats for foreign students in educational institutes. 'Study in India' programme would target the foreign students to be admitted as per this provision, which will have no adverse impact on the number of seats meant for Indian students.



One of the objectives for the programme is to improve



