MHRD Approves 'Study In India' Programme To Increase Influx Of Foreign Students In Indian Institutes

Under the 'Study in India' programme, meritorious students would also be provided with fee waiver and scholarship. The proposed fee waiver and scholarship is to be decided by the institute concerned based on the structure given below:
- 100% waiver of tuition fees only for the top 25% students
- 50% waiver of tuition fees only for the next 25% students
- 25% waiver of tuition fees only for the next 25% students
- No waiver of tuition fee for remaining 25% of students
The Institute concerned will bear the expenditure on the fee waiver based on cross-subsidisation or through its existing funding.
The Government has also approved an expenditure of Rs. 150 crores for the 'Study in India' programme for two years 2018-19 and 2019-20 which will be primarily for brand promotion activities.
As per the existing Government framework, there is a provision of 10-15% supernumerary seats for foreign students in educational institutes. 'Study in India' programme would target the foreign students to be admitted as per this provision, which will have no adverse impact on the number of seats meant for Indian students.
One of the objectives for the programme is to improve global ranking for Indian educational institutes. In the past couple of years, premier Indian institutes have not featured in top 100 in any of the global rankings. One of the possible reasons is that global rankings also consider number of foreign faculty and foreign students studying in an educational institute. In the Times Higher Education Ranking 2018, the top spot has gone to University of Oxford where 38% population is of Indian students. On the contrary, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has only 1% population of International students.
