Study in Australia: How To Apply To Study In Australia With Top Universities And Entry Requirements

Australia is ideal for international students aspiring for high-quality education. The country offers some of the best universities in the world, a great student experience and qualifications valued by employers around the world.

Australian universities have ranked among the best in the world for quality education, student satisfaction and overall global reputation.

How to apply to study in Australia?

Step 1: Explore your study options

Australia offers opportunities for study across many different locations and environments. Students must discover their area of study and types of careers.

Step 2: Check your academic entry requirements

Academic entry requirements (including English language level) will vary depending on the course a student opts for.

English language courses (ELICOS): For General English courses, there is no academic entry requirement. Candidates are required to take an entry test IELTS and CAE to ensure a seat at the right level.

Schools: Entry requirements vary between schools, and sometimes by state and territory.

Vocational education and training (VET): In most cases, there are no entrance exams for VET institutions. However, some courses may require candidates with specific subjects or completed work experience.

Higher education undergraduate courses: Candidates will need to have an Australian Senior Secondary Certificate of Education (Year 12) or equivalent. Some undergraduate courses may also have specific prerequisite subjects.

Higher education postgraduate course: Applicants must have completed at least one degree at the undergraduate level. Education providers may also consider your research ability or relevant work experience.

Step 3: Apply

Applying directly

Once candidates decide which course they want to study, they may complete an application via the education provider's website. The education provider will assess the application and revert within a few weeks (or longer for postgraduate courses). Successful candidates will receive a letter of offer and an acceptance form.