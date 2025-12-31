Study Free In Qatar With University Graduate Scholarships 2026

Qatar University is accepting applications for its '2026 Graduate Scholarships' for students aspiring to pursue Master and PhD courses from middle east. The programme is taught in English and provides access to cutting-edge research facilities to the candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship programme by February 25, 2026.

Eligibility

Candidates having a Bachelor's or graduate degree from an accredited institution are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme. The applicant must have a strong academic background (specific GPA requirements depend on the program) for applying to the programme.

Financial coverage

Full exemption from tuition fees

Free university accommodation

Exemption from textbook fees

Annual round-trip airfare

How to apply