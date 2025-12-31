Study Free In Qatar With University Graduate Scholarships 2026

The deadline to submit applications for the Qatar University scholarship programme is February 25, 2026.
- Qatar University invites applications for 2026 Graduate Scholarships for Middle East students
- The program offers full tuition, free accommodation, textbooks, and annual airfare
- Applicants need a bachelor’s or graduate degree with a strong academic record
Qatar University is accepting applications for its '2026 Graduate Scholarships' for students aspiring to pursue Master and PhD courses from middle east. The programme is taught in English and provides access to cutting-edge research facilities to the candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship programme by February 25, 2026.
Eligibility
Candidates having a Bachelor's or graduate degree from an accredited institution are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme. The applicant must have a strong academic background (specific GPA requirements depend on the program) for applying to the programme.
Financial coverage
Full exemption from tuition fees
Free university accommodation
Exemption from textbook fees
Annual round-trip airfare
How to apply
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Qatar University and review the program-specific requirements.
- Step 2: Prepare required documents such as transcripts, standardised test scores, personal statements and recommendation letters.
- Step 3: Complete the online application by visiting the Qatar University Admissions Portal and register your account.
- Step 4: Upload all documents in the required format.
- Step 5: Submit the requisite application fee.
- Step 6: Monitor application progress through the portal.
- Step 7: Prepare for interviews. Some programs may conduct interviews as part of the selection process.
- Step 8: Successful candidates will be notified by email and provided next steps for enrolment.