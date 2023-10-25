Study Abroad: Your Love For French Can Take You To Belgium

The higher education system in French-speaking Belgium is varied, diversified and accessible to all. Belgium has some of the finest universities and to schools of arts, from Bachelor level to PhD. The influence of scientific research in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation beyond its borders can be seen from the many Nobel prize winners. The country has produced a number of Nobel prize winners - four of them won it for medicine, three for peace, and one for literature, chemistry and physics each.

As per information shared on the official website of Study in Belgium, Wallonie-Bruxelles Campus which works under the authority of Wallonie-Bruxelles International (The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of French-speaking Belgium) and the Ministry of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation is responsible for ensuring quality teaching and education of the students.

The agency ensures that international students get useful information and help them in achieving their study plans in Belgium. The network of higher education institutions in the country includes 5 universities, 19 university colleges and 16 schools of arts.

Cost of study

In French-speaking Belgium, access to higher education is a priority. This is why the Wallonia-Brussels Federation government chooses to subsidise much of the cost of studying. This means that registration fees are fairly low yet the quality of study is excellent. Although the cost of living is relatively low in Belgium, it can vary from one town to another.

Work while studying

In Belgium, all foreign students, even if from outside the European Economic Area, can work while studying. The only conditions are that they must be enrolled with a higher education institution in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation and must have a valid residence permit. If a foreign student works more than 20 hours a week during the school term, the Immigration Office may consider that the studies pursued are no longer the main activity. This could cause problems when trying to renew the residence permit.

Knowing French language is must

Although many of the Master's degree courses are delivered partially or entirely in English, the higher education institutions of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation are French-speaking. The language used for teaching and the everyday environment is therefore mainly French. By choosing to study in French-speaking Belgium, the student can enjoy a unique opportunity to improve their French.

Universities in Belgium

Université catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain)

Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB)

Université de Liège (ULiège)

Université de Mons (UMons)

Université de Namur (UNamur)

Haute École Albert Jacquard (HEAJ)

Haute École Bruxelles-Brabant (HE2B)

Haute École Charlemagne (HECH)

Haute École EPHEC (EPHEC)

Haute École Francisco Ferrer (HEFF)

Haute École Galilée - IHECS (IHECS)

Haute École ICHEC – ECAM – ISFSC (HE ICHEC - ECAM - ISFSC)

Haute École en Hainaut (HEH)

Haute École Léonard de Vinci (HE Vinci)

Haute École libre de Bruxelles - Ilya Prigogine (HELB)

Haute École libre Mosane (HELMo)

Haute École Louvain en Hainaut (HELHa)

Haute École Lucia de Brouckère (HELDB)

Haute École de Namur-Liège-Luxembourg (HENALLUX)

Haute École provinciale de Hainaut – Condorcet (HE Condorcet)

Haute École de la Province de Liège (HEPL)

Haute École de la Province de Namur (HEPN)

Haute École Robert Schuman (HERS)

Haute École de la Ville de Liège (HEL)