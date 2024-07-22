Why Indian Students Opt For Finland Despite Proposed Hike In Tuition Fees

Finland, the world's happiest country for the seventh consecutive year, has consistently been one of the top study-abroad destinations for Indian students seeking quality education. Despite the recent proposed hike in tuition fees, students continue to consider it a preferable option due to the country's safe and clean environment and significant job opportunities.

Finnish universities are well-resourced and feature top-notch facilities, guaranteeing high-quality education. For international students from outside the EU/EEA, these universities offer scholarships that generally cover at least the first-year tuition fees and provide a relocation grant of 5,000 euros (Rs 4.55 lakh).

"The University of Vaasa offers International Excellence Scholarships to students with a GPA of 4/5 or higher. These scholarships include a tuition fee waiver of EUR 3,000 (Rs 2.73 lakh) for Finance programs and EUR 1,000 (Rs 91,116) for Industrial Management programs," said Birju Patel, regional advisor in South Asia supporting the University of Vaasa at OneStep Global.

Finland is renowned for its master's programs in Business and Management, Engineering and Technology, and Computer Science and IT. For instance, the University of Vaasa's business programs rank in the top 20% globally according to the Shanghai Rankings, making it a top destination for higher education.

A major draw for Finland is the abundant job opportunities available for international students, especially in the EnergyVaasa region, which hosts the largest Nordic energy cluster. This area includes 180 companies and employs 13,000 people, highlighting a promising job market for graduates.

International students in Finland can work 25-30 hours per week during their studies and full-time during vacations, providing valuable work experience and financial support. A flexible two-year post-study visa is available within five years of graduation, allowing students to apply for a residency permit to look for work or start a business. This flexibility also extends to doctoral graduates and researchers.

Compared to other Western European countries, the cost of living in Finland is relatively low; students should budget between 500 and 800 euros per month for basic expenses. Notably, the cost of living in Vaasa is lower than in other Finnish cities.

In May this year, the Finnish government proposed changes to the law concerning tuition fees for students from outside the EU and EEA.

The proposed amendments to the Universities Act and the Universities of Applied Sciences Act would require non-EU and non-EEA students to cover the full cost of their education through tuition fees. Additionally, an application fee would be introduced for these students.

"Charging fees for tuition at full cost aims to improve the finances of higher education institutions and to encourage foreigners studying in Finland to stay in the country," an official release from Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (NCP) reads.

Currently, Finland hosts over 2,000 Indian students and is planning to expand its capacity to attract even more Indian students.