Study Abroad: University Of Sheffield Launches Four-Year Master Of Pharmacy Programme

The University of Sheffield is set to introduce a new four-year Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) degree starting September 2025. This initiative aims to address the growing demand for skilled pharmacists. The new programme will offer students comprehensive training in pharmacy, combining scientific knowledge with patient-centred care. The curriculum includes practical placements in community, hospital, and primary care settings, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to apply their expertise in real-world scenarios.

Professor Susan Matthews, Head of Pharmacy at the University of Sheffield's School of Allied Health Professions, Nursing and Midwifery, emphasised the programme's commitment to producing well-rounded professionals.

"Pharmacists play a vital role in improving patient outcomes. Our course is designed to produce graduates who are not only medical experts but also compassionate healthcare professionals who can make a real difference in people's lives. Sheffield Pharmacy graduates will be of their community and for their community," Mr Matthews stated.

The social accountability placement is a distinctive element of the course, which allows students to work with over 130 community partners in the voluntary sector. This placement aims to foster activities that positively impact health and well-being while addressing broader community health needs.

In addition to the new MPharm programme, the university will offer a Master of Pharmacy with a Preparatory Year for qualified Pharmacy Technicians, allowing them to achieve a Pharmacy degree through the Department for Life-Long Learning.

Professor Ashley Blom, Vice President and Head of the Faculty of Health, highlighted the program's alignment with the university's mission. "Opening Pharmacy at the University of Sheffield reinforces our commitment to deliver life-enhancing education and improve the health and wellbeing of the people of South Yorkshire. With a legacy of innovation and a focus on patient care, Sheffield continues to lead in medical education and research," Mr Blom said.

The university is working towards securing accreditation for the programme with the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC). The programme will be provisionally accredited until the formal accreditation process is complete.