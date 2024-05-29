Study Abroad: UK University Offers Range Of Scholarships To Indian Students

The University of Manchester is offering a range of scholarships to Indian students for the September 2024 intake. These scholarships, comprising the Humanities International Excellence Scholarships and the Global Futures Scholarships, aim to offer aid to meritorious Indian students considering pursuing their undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the university.

The scholarships are awarded based on academic merit, with successful applicants receiving a reduction in tuition fees.

Global Futures Scholarship

Global Futures Scholarship is open to students worldwide, including those from India, for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Undergraduate students can receive 21,000 pounds (Rs 22.30 lakh), while postgraduates are eligible for 8,000 pounds (Rs 8.49 lakh) scholarships.

Qualifications required for undergraduate scholarships

Interested individuals holding qualifications such as A Levels, IB Diploma, or Indian Class 12 (CBSE, ISC, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat boards only), Advanced Placement (AP) can apply for direct first-year entry in 2024.

The Humanities department offers bicentenary scholarships, providing financial assistance for qualified candidates. These scholarships, applicable for the academic session starting in September 2024, require no additional application process. Undergraduate students will get 2,000 pounds (approximately Rs 2,12,579) per year, while postgraduate students receive 10,000 pounds (Rs 10.63 lakh) for one year of study.

Humanities Bicentenary Scholarships

The scholarships are offered to students within the School of Arts, Languages, and Culture, as well as the School of Environment, Education, and Development. All scholarships from the University of Manchester are applied as tuition fee reductions upon registration.

Humanities International Excellence Scholarship

These scholarships aim to assist outstanding international postgraduate students studying humanities subjects at UoM. Applicants need to have an offer to study at the university and meet particular academic requirements.

Interested students are advised to explore the scholarship web pages for comprehensive eligibility criteria and application instructions.