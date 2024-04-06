Study Abroad: UK University Announces Rs 10 Lakh Scholarships For Engineering Students

Study In UK: The scholarship, worth Rs 10 lakh, is for one-year postgraduate engineering courses.

The engineering faculty of the United Kingdom's University of Strathclyde is offering scholarships for postgraduate programmes to students from India, Malaysia, or Thailand. This initiative, in collaboration with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign, aims to support international students.

Part of the GREAT Scholarships programme, jointly launched by the British Council and 49 UK universities, it extends opportunities to students from various countries, including India, Malaysia, and Thailand, to pursue higher education in the UK.

The scholarship, worth a minimum of 10,000 pounds (equivalent to Rs 10 lakh), is specifically for students enrolling in one-year postgraduate courses within the Faculty of Engineering at the university.

"Applicants must hold passports from India, Malaysia, or Thailand," stated the university. The application deadline is May 3.

The programmes include biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, civil and environmental engineering, design manufacture and engineering management, electronic and electrical engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, naval architecture ocean and marine engineering, aeronautical engineering, civil engineering, environmental engineering, mechanical engineering, naval architecture, ocean engineering, renewable energy, and marine engineering.

Applicants should hold a 2:1 (or equivalent) undergraduate degree and have received an offer for a postgraduate course within the Faculty of Engineering for the September 2024 intake to be considered.

Students are advised to visit the official website for detailed information.