Study Abroad: Top Universities To Study In Ireland

Ireland's quality of life, peaceful atmosphere and emphasis on human development have made it a top choice for Indian students. Students who want to study in Ireland can look at this list of the best universities, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) University Rankings for 2024.

Trinity College Dublin of The University of Dublin is ranked as the best university in Ireland. University College Dublin comes in second place.

Here are the top universities in Ireland:

Trinity College Dublin

Established in 1592, this college is officially known as The College of the Holy and Undivided Trinity of Queen Elizabeth near Dublin. It is the sole constituent college of the University of Dublin, Ireland. It was founded by Queen Elizabeth.

University College Dublin (UCD)

Commonly referred to as UCD, this university is a public research university in Dublin, Ireland. It is also a member institution of the National University of Ireland. It is Ireland's largest university.

University of Galway

Located in the city of Galway, it is a public research university in Ireland. The university was established in 1845 as Queen's College, Galway. It was called University College, Galway (UCG) from 1908 to 1997 and National University of Ireland Galway (NUI Galway) from 1997 to 2022. In September 2022, it changed its name to the University of Galway.

University College Cork

Located in Cork, the university was established in 1845 as one of three Queen's Colleges located in Belfast, Cork, and Galway. It holds the fourth rank in the QS rankings for 2024.

University of Limerick (UL)

Established in 1972, it is a public research university in Limerick. Founded as the National Institute for Higher Education, Limerick, it became a university in September 1989 in accordance with the University of Limerick Act 1989.

There are other prominent universities in Ireland as well. These include Dublin City University, Maynooth University, and the Technological University.