Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities to Pursue Higher Education From Canada

In the latest Times Higher Education Rankings, University of Toronto has emerged as the top ranking university in Canada.

Students aspiring to pursue higher education from Canada, can check from the list of top rankings universities as per the latest THE World University Rankings 2024. In the latest Times Higher Education Rankings, University of Toronto has emerged as the top ranking university in Canada. 

The University of Toronto is among the world's most prestigious universities. Founded in 1827, it offers over 700 undergraduate degree and 200 postgraduate degree programmes to a cohort of almost 60,000 students. The university has the reputation for producing leaders, it counts five Canadian prime ministers among its former students and associations with 10 Nobel laureates. Other notable alumni include the actor Donald Sutherland and the writers Margaret Atwood and Michael Ondaatje.

The following is the list of top 25  universities in Canada-

  1. University of Toronto
  2. University of British Columbia
  3. McGill University
  4. McMaster University
  5. University of Alberta
  6. Universite de Montreal
  7. University of Waterloo
  8. University of Ottawa
  9. University of Calgary
  10. Western University
  11. Universite Laval
  12. Queen's University
  13. Simon Fraser University
  14. Dalhousie University
  15. University of Manitoba
  16. University of Saskatchewan
  17. University of Victoria
  18. York University
  19. University of Guelph
  20. Universite du Quebec
  21. Carleton University
  22. Concordia University
  23. Memorial University of Newfoundland
  24. University of Windsor
  25. University of New Brunswick UNB

