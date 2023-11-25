Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities to Pursue Higher Education From Canada

Students aspiring to pursue higher education from Canada, can check from the list of top rankings universities as per the latest THE World University Rankings 2024. In the latest Times Higher Education Rankings, University of Toronto has emerged as the top ranking university in Canada.

The University of Toronto is among the world's most prestigious universities. Founded in 1827, it offers over 700 undergraduate degree and 200 postgraduate degree programmes to a cohort of almost 60,000 students. The university has the reputation for producing leaders, it counts five Canadian prime ministers among its former students and associations with 10 Nobel laureates. Other notable alumni include the actor Donald Sutherland and the writers Margaret Atwood and Michael Ondaatje.

The following is the list of top 25 universities in Canada-