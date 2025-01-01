Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Scientists Demonstrate 'Negative Time' In Groundbreaking Quantum Experiment

Researchers recently posted findings on the preprint server arXiv, drawing global interest and some reservations about what it all means.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Scientists Demonstrate 'Negative Time' In Groundbreaking Quantum Experiment
The results are expected to prompt further investigation into the mysteries of time.

Researchers at the University of Toronto have made a groundbreaking discovery, showing that "negative time" is not just a theoretical concept but a tangible phenomenon. Scientists at the institution showed through an innovative quantum experiment that light appears to emerge from a material before entering, overturning several decades of prevailing ideas about the nature of time. While much of the attention surrounding the results is international in scope, scientific communities have largely raised an eyebrow over the matter.

The results, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, are expected to spur further investigation into the mysteries of time and quantum mechanics. 

"It took a positive amount of time, but our experiment observing that photons can make atoms seem to spend a negative amount of time in the excited state is up!" wrote Aephraim Steinberg, a physicist at the University of Toronto, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the new study.

While the term "negative time" might sound like a concept lifted from science fiction, Steinberg defends its use, hoping it will spark deeper discussions about the mysteries of quantum physics.

According to a report by Scientific American, the idea for this work emerged in 2017. At the time, Steinberg and a lab colleague, then doctoral student Josiah Sinclair, were interested in the interaction of light and matter, specifically a phenomenon called atomic excitation: when photons pass through a medium and get absorbed, electrons swirling around atoms in that medium jump to higher energy levels. When these excited electrons lapse to their original state, they release that absorbed energy as reemitted photons, introducing a time delay in the light's observed transit time through the medium.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Negative Time, Quantum Experiments, University Of Toronto, Light, Wave Distortion, Scientific Discovery, Peer-reviewed
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.