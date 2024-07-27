Study Abroad: Top Management Universities in Russia

Due to its strong global reputation and educational legacy, Russia is a popular choice for international students. For those aiming to study management, the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024 offers essential guidance.

Higher School of Economics (HSE) University ranks first according to the QS rankings, with Lomonosov Moscow State University placing second.

Here is the list of top management colleges in Russia:

HSE University

Founded in 1992, this university is officially known as the National Research University Higher School of Economics. It is a public research university situated in Moscow.

Lomonosov Moscow State University

Established in 1755, it is one of the oldest Russian institutions of higher education. It offers training in almost all branches of modern science and humanities.

Saint Petersburg State University

Founded in 1724, it is a public research university in Saint Petersburg, Russia. It holds the third rank in the QS rankings.

Plekhanov Russian University of Economics

Established in 1907, this public research university in Moscow was founded by entrepreneur Alexei Vishnyakov as the first finance-specialized college in the Russian Empire. This university comes in fourth position.

Bauman Moscow State Technical University

Located in Moscow, it is also referred to as the Bauman School or Baumanka. It is a public technical university and comes in fifth place.

Other prominent universities known for pioneering management studies in Russia include the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, Ural Federal University - UrFU, MGIMO University, RUDN University, Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, Altai State University, ITMO University, and Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University.