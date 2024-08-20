Study Abroad: Top 10 Universities In Japan Based On Latest Ranking

Japan ranks as the fourth-largest economy globally by nominal GDP, trailing only the United States, China, and Germany. It also holds the fourth position by purchasing power parity (PPP), following India. For students seeking to study abroad, Japan presents an excellent option for higher education.

The University of Tokyo is ranked 32nd globally with a total score of 82.1, according to QS World University Rankings 2025. It features 10 faculties and 15 graduate schools, with an enrollment of 30,000 students, including 2,100 international students. The university offers undergraduate programs fully taught in English, including the International Program on Japan in East Asia and the International Program on Environmental Sciences.

Kyoto University is positioned 50th with an overall score of 76. It consistently performs well in major rankings, frequently placing in the top two in Japan, the top 10 in Asia, and among the top 50 universities worldwide, solidifying its status as a leading institution.

Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) is ranked 84th with a score of 63.7. The institute offers comprehensive degree programs in English at all levels, including the Global Scientists and Engineers Program (GSEP), a transdisciplinary Bachelor of Engineering program, and the International Graduate Programs (IGP) for advanced science and engineering degrees. Various scholarships are available.

Osaka University is ranked 86th with a total score of 63.5. It is known for its leading research institutes: the Immunology Frontier Research Center (part of the World Premier Research Center Initiative), the WPI Premium Research Institute for Human Metaverse Medicine, and the Center for Quantum Information and Quantum Biology.

Tohoku University holds the 107th spot with a score of 58.8. It comprises 10 undergraduate schools, 19 graduate schools, 6 research institutes, 12 research centres, and a University Hospital. The Future Global Leadership (FGL) program offers three English-taught undergraduate courses in Molecular Chemistry, Marine Biology, and Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Nagoya University is ranked 152nd with a score of 51.9. It is notable for having one of the highest ratios of international students in Japan and maintains nearly 200 international academic exchange agreements.

Other notable universities include: