Study Abroad: Top 10 Affordable Universities In The UK

The cost of studying in the United Kingdom depends on the course, study level, institution selected, accommodation costs and living expenses among others. Courses such as Medicine, Engineering and IT have high tuition fee as compared to other subjects.



Here are some of the affordable universities of the United Kingdom:



Staffordshire University

Staffordshire University was established in 1992. It has around 12,000 students currently enrolled. The average tuition fees is euro 16,750 (UG), euro 15,000 (PG) and euro 16,750 (MBA).



Teesside University

Teesside University was awarded full university status in 1992. The average tuition fees for studying in this university is euro 15,000 (UG), euro 15,000 (PG) and euro 14,300 (MBA).



Leeds Trinity University

Leeds Trinity University was founded in 1966 and was awarded full university status in 2012. The average tuition fees is euro 12,000 (UG), euro 11,500-12,500 (PG), euro 12,500 (MBA).



University of Cumbria

The University of Cumbria was formed in 2007. The average tuition fees is euro 13,575 (UG), euro 13,575-16,400 (PG), euro 15,375 (MBA).



London Metropolitan University

London Metropolitan University is located in the centre of London. The average fees is euro 15,570 (UG), euro 11,700 (PG), euro 9,300 (MBA).



University of Bolton

The University of Bolton was initially founded in 1824 as the Bolton Mechanics Institute before being named the University of Bolton in 2005. The average fees is euro 12,950 (UG), euro 12,950 (PG), euro 14,450 (MBA).



University of Buckingham

The University of Buckingham is the only independent university with a Royal Charter in the United Kingdom. The average fees is euro 13,656 (UG), euro 15,408-34,000 (PG) and euro 19,224 (MBA).



Coventry University

This is the first university in the UK to offer unique degrees such as disaster management and ethical hacking, forensic chemistry among others. The average fees is euro 16,800-19,850 (UG), euro 11,300-18,250 (PG), euro 18,500 (MBA).



York St John University

York St John University was awarded university status in 2006 and has currently around 6,000 students enrolled. The average fees is euro 13,000 (UG), euro 13,000 (PG), euro 10,800 (MBA).



Wrexham Glyndwr University

The average fee is euro 11,750 (UG), euro 12,500 (PG) and euro 13,000 (MBA).