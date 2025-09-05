New Zealand University Launches Scholarships Worth Rs 23 Lakh For Indian Students

The University of Otago in New Zealand is offering undergraduate scholarships ranging from NZD $15,000 (Rs 7.76 lakh) to NZD $45,000 (Rs 23.4 lakh), including first-year residential college accommodation for top academic achievers. The move aims to attract more Indian students, who already account for 11% of all international enrolments in New Zealand, with a national surge of 34% recorded last year. Otago itself saw a 45% rise in Indian enrolments in 2024.

In collaboration with OneStep Global, Otago will host its inaugural Otago Experience Student Outreach in Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai this September. The initiative will allow students and parents to meet faculty, explore courses across Health Sciences, Business, Humanities, and Sciences, and receive personalised guidance on admissions, scholarships, and career pathways.

"This is a first-of-its-kind event, and it's incredibly exciting," said Grant Robertson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Otago and former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for our academics to meet students face-to-face, share insights, and help them envision their academic journey at Otago. We are proud of our long-standing relationships with Indian education partners, and this roadshow reflects the strength of that connection."

Otago graduates report strong career outcomes, with 95% employed within six months of graduation and an average annual salary of NZD $87,400 (Rs 45.44 lakh). Alumni hold positions with leading employers including ANZ, Deloitte, Fonterra, and ASB Bank, with many progressing into leadership roles across business, healthcare, and government.

"Whether in the health sciences, business, humanities, or natural sciences, our focus is always on quality teaching and an exceptional student experience," said Associate Professor Aniruddha Chatterjee, Associate Dean International, Division of Health Sciences.

Aritra Ghosal, Founder & Director of OneStep Global, added, "Indian students are increasingly looking for international destinations that combine academic excellence with long-term career outcomes. The University of Otago's strong global rankings, personalised support, and new scholarships make it a very attractive choice."

Located in Dunedin, Otago is home to over 20,000 students. It is New Zealand's leading postgraduate research university and a national leader in educational performance, graduate outcomes, and teaching excellence.