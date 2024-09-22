University Of Auckland Offers Scholarships Worth $10,000 To International Students

The University of Auckland in New Zealand offers scholarships to international meritorious students for undergraduate degrees, postgraduate diplomas (PGDip), or master's programmes for the academic year 2025. The application deadlines are October 2024 (for Semester One 2025 intake) and April 1, 2025 (for Semester Two 2025 intake). Eligible and interested students can apply by visiting the official website.

The scholarship duration is one year, with a value of $10,000 (Rs 8.35 lakh) for educational expenses. A total of 50 scholarships are awarded annually.

Scholarship Benefits:

The scholarship is available to international students enrolled in a study programme of at least one year, covering both undergraduate and graduate levels. Recipients gain access to a global network and high-quality academic and research resources.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be international students, excluding citizens, permanent residents, or resident visa holders of New Zealand and Australia.

Eligible candidates include new students with either a conditional or unconditional offer for an undergraduate or postgraduate program, English Language Academy (ELA) participants, or those admitted to the Summer Start International programme.

Candidates must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate, postgraduate diploma, or master's program at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, with a Grade Point Equivalent (GPE) of at least 6.00. Students who have previously studied in New Zealand or are enrolled in specific business master's programs are not eligible for this scholarship.