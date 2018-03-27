Taiwan Scholarship 2018-19: Last Date To Apply March 31; Check Eligibility, Application Details The last date to apply for Taiwan Scholarship 2018-19 is March 31, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT Taiwan Scholarship 2018-19: Last Date To Apply March 31; Check Details New Delhi: The last date to apply for Taiwan Scholarship 2018-19 is coming to a close. The last date to apply for the scholarship is March 31, 2018. The Scholarship is open for all Indian nationals who wish to pursue degree studies in Taiwan. The Ministry of Education (MOE) of the Republic of China will award scholarship to outstanding South Asian students undertaking undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Taiwan. The duration of scholarship is four years for undergraduate, two years for postgraduate and four years for doctorate programs.



Eligibility



Applicant must be a national of South Asian countries (India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal) with a senior secondary school diploma or post-secondary degree(s), with an excellent academic record, and good moral character.



Application Process



Applicants would need to send their application through certificate mail. The application form should be done on typewriter or computer. Applications sent by email or in person will not be accepted. Applicant must also enclose the following documents in the certificate mail: Taiwan Scholarship Application Form. A copy of the applicant's passport or other nationality certificates. A copy of the highest degree and academic transcripts (statement of marks for the entire subjects. If the percentage is not presented on the transcript, the students have to mention the percentage and ranking on the back side of the transcript). If issued by international educational institutions, these documents must be authenticated by an overseas Representative Office or be sealed and delivered by the awarding institutions. Documents in a language other than Chinese or English must be translated into Chinese or English and the translated documents must be authenticated. A copy of admission application materials to universities/colleges in Taiwan (e.g., copies of application fee remittance, application form, receipt of application from universities/colleges, e-mails,). A copy of a language proficiency certificate: For applications to not all-English programs, a copy of results or certificate for the "Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language" (TOCFL) Level 3 or above. For applications to all-English programs, a copy of TOEFL test scores or other recognized English language proficiency exams or degrees awarded in English must be submitted. Applicants to all-English programs shall be recognized by the MOE. If not, the applicant shall directly obtain his/her all-English program document authorized by the applying school (not units on campus) from the applying university/college. Two letters of reference, signed and sealed in envelopes (i.e. from the principals, professors, or supervisors). Photo copies and email submissions of letters of recommendation will not be considered.

The application should be sent to the following address:



Education Division, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC)

No. 34, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057

Tel:+91-11-4607-7762



Click here for more



The last date to apply for Taiwan Scholarship 2018-19 is coming to a close. The last date to apply for the scholarship is March 31, 2018. The Scholarship is open for all Indian nationals who wish to pursue degree studies in Taiwan. The Ministry of Education (MOE) of the Republic of China will award scholarship to outstanding South Asian students undertaking undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Taiwan. The duration of scholarship is four years for undergraduate, two years for postgraduate and four years for doctorate programs.Applicant must be a national of South Asian countries (India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal) with a senior secondary school diploma or post-secondary degree(s), with an excellent academic record, and good moral character.Applicants would need to send their application through certificate mail. The application form should be done on typewriter or computer. Applications sent by email or in person will not be accepted. Applicant must also enclose the following documents in the certificate mail:The application should be sent to the following address: Education Division, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC)No. 34, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057Tel:+91-11-4607-7762Click here for more Education News