Taiwan Scholarship 2018-19: Last Date To Apply March 31; Check Eligibility, Application Details

Eligibility
Applicant must be a national of South Asian countries (India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal) with a senior secondary school diploma or post-secondary degree(s), with an excellent academic record, and good moral character.
Application Process
Applicants would need to send their application through certificate mail. The application form should be done on typewriter or computer. Applications sent by email or in person will not be accepted. Applicant must also enclose the following documents in the certificate mail:
- Taiwan Scholarship Application Form.
- A copy of the applicant's passport or other nationality certificates.
- A copy of the highest degree and academic transcripts (statement of marks for the entire subjects. If the percentage is not presented on the transcript, the students have to mention the percentage and ranking on the back side of the transcript). If issued by international educational institutions, these documents must be authenticated by an overseas Representative Office or be sealed and delivered by the awarding institutions. Documents in a language other than Chinese or English must be translated into Chinese or English and the translated documents must be authenticated.
- A copy of admission application materials to universities/colleges in Taiwan (e.g., copies of application fee remittance, application form, receipt of application from universities/colleges, e-mails,).
- A copy of a language proficiency certificate:
- For applications to not all-English programs, a copy of results or certificate for the "Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language" (TOCFL) Level 3 or above.
- For applications to all-English programs, a copy of TOEFL test scores or other recognized English language proficiency exams or degrees awarded in English must be submitted. Applicants to all-English programs shall be recognized by the MOE. If not, the applicant shall directly obtain his/her all-English program document authorized by the applying school (not units on campus) from the applying university/college.
- Two letters of reference, signed and sealed in envelopes (i.e. from the principals, professors, or supervisors). Photo copies and email submissions of letters of recommendation will not be considered.
The application should be sent to the following address:
Comments
No. 34, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057
Tel:+91-11-4607-7762
Click here for more Education News