Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Study Abroad: Swiss Government Offers Excellence Scholarships To Young Researchers

Study Abroad: Research scholarships can be used for research or study at all Swiss cantonal universities, universities of applied sciences, the two federal institutes of technology, and four research institutes.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Study Abroad: Swiss Government Offers Excellence Scholarships To Young Researchers
Study Abroad: These scholarships are open to postgraduate researchers across various fields.
The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships are designed for young researchers from abroad who have completed either a master's degree or a PhD, as well as international artists who hold a bachelor's degree.

Research Scholarships

These scholarships, which include research fellowships, PhD, and Postdoctoral positions, are open to postgraduate researchers across various fields.

Research scholarships can be used for research or study at all Swiss cantonal universities, universities of applied sciences, the two federal institutes of technology, and four research institutes. Only candidates nominated by an academic supervisor at one of these institutions will be considered.

Selection Process

Applications are first screened by the relevant national authorities or Swiss diplomatic missions. Those that pass this initial review are then assessed by the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS), which makes the final decision.

The FCS evaluates applications based on three primary criteria:

  • Profile of the candidate
  • Quality of the research project or artistic work
  • Potential for future research collaborations

The FCS is composed of professors from Swiss public universities, and scholarship decisions are based on academic and scientific excellence. The results for the scholarship cycle will be announced by the FCS.

Details about scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year will be available online starting August 2024.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Study Abroad, Scholarships, Education News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
UTET 2024: Registration Begins For Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test, Check Key Details
Study Abroad: Swiss Government Offers Excellence Scholarships To Young Researchers
IIM Mumbai Launches One-Year Online PG Program In Financial Economics And Management
Next Article
IIM Mumbai Launches One-Year Online PG Program In Financial Economics And Management
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;