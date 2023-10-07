Study Abroad: New Zealand Offers Affordable Education With High Quality Of Lifestyle

New Zealand is globally known for its friendly people, spectacular landscape and relaxed lifestyle. The island country is also one of the most preferred options for international students for pursuing higher education due to its flexible education system.

The education system in New Zealand is designed to suit every budget. Tuition fees for international students vary depending on the type of course, where you study and how long you study for. The cost of living is similar to other OECD countries and is combined with an exceptional work/life balance and a high quality of life.

Universities in New Zealand

New Zealand has eight state-funded universities, 16 Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) which have been unified into the Te Pūkenga- New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST), and about 550 Private Training Establishments (PTEs), which include English language schools. All of New Zealand's universities are ranked in the top 3% in the world by QS World University Rankings.

The University of Auckland

Auckland University of Technology

The University of Canterbury

Lincoln University

Massey University

The University of Otago

Victoria University of Wellington

The University of Waikato

Immense Opportunities

Graduates from New Zealand universities are valued by employers around the world for their ability to think critically and solve problems creatively. The qualifications from the island country are highly regarded and sought-after by employers and other educational institutions around the world.

Once graduated, the students are ready to take their place in the global jobs marketplace. Many students who study in New Zealand choose to stay and work in the country after their graduation. Most students in New Zealand have the option to work part time while they study.

Study with Te Pūkenga

Apart from the regular university learnings, New Zealand also offers skilling courses from reputed institutes called Te Pūkenga.

Te Pūkenga provide work skills and qualifications that increases employability of the students. The relevant skills and hands-on experience gained during their study helps the students to easily get absorbed in relevant industries. Learning with Te Pūkenga can take place while the students are at work on the job, on campus or are online. The studies Te Pūkenga may include internships, work placements and industry projects. The experience here will help in building contacts in the industry.

Hospitality and kindness for all

One of New Zealand's most important values is manaakitanga - a Māori word meaning hospitality and kindness. The students here will be given a warm welcome and the support that they need for achieving their goals.