Study Abroad: New Zealand Announces Acceptance Of IELTS One Skill Retake

IELTS One Skill Retake: It includes an extra TRF with updated scores for candidates.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) One Skill Retake option is now accepted in New Zealand, the country announced on Thursday. If a test taker does not meet their target score in any of the four skills - listening, reading, writing, or speaking - they will be allowed to retake the test for that specific skill.



Immigration New Zealand made this decision after acknowledging the IELTS One Skill Retake as a valid and reliable method for evaluating English language proficiency. This ensures compliance with the rigorous standards for international migration to New Zealand.

As of now, this option is accessible at designated IELTS test centres worldwide. Individuals opting for the IELTS One Skill Retake will receive an additional Test Report Form (TRF) featuring their updated scores. This revised TRF can be used for both academic pursuits and migration purposes. Test takers have the flexibility to choose between their original or revised TRF, depending on their preference and the score achieved in the skill they decided to retake.

At present, over 900 entities, including UK Visas and Immigration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, National Boards, Engineers Australia, and Chartered Accountants ANZ, recognise the retake of a single IELTS skill for registration within their specific sectors and beyond.