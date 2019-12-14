MHRD Invites Application For Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship For School Teachers

MHRD announces Japanese Government (MEXT) scholarship for school teachers

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited application from eligible teachers for Japanese Government Scholarships for School Education Teachers for academic year 2020. The Government of Japan/ Embassy of Japan will offer up to 15 Teacher Training Scholarships to Indian school teachers under Japanese Government Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2020.

Applicants must be graduates from a recognized university or teacher training school and should have worked as teachers at primary/secondary educational institutions or teacher training schools (excluding universities) for a total period of five years or more as of October 1, 2020. In-service faculty members in a higher education institution are not eligible.

The scholarship aims to recruit aspiring primary to senior secondary school teachers of India to conduct research on Japanese education system for a period of 18 months starting from October 2020. An allowance of 1,43,000 yen per month will be given to the teachers selected for the scholarships.

While CBSE can send 10 nominations to the ministry, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan can send 20 nominations each. Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) can send 5 nominations.

Each nomination must be accompanied by a research proposal which should be sent via email as a pdf attachment at 'vinayak.likhar@nic.in'.

The candidates will be selected by an evaluation process based on their research proposal, interview and written test schedules which will be held on February 1, 2020 in Delhi.

Click here for more Education News