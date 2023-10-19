Study Abroad: Italy Offers Affordable Education With Historical Significance

Italy is popularly known for the historic treasures and magnificent cuisine that it offers. The country's cultural importance dates back to ancient times. People still look back at the capital city Rome as the Eternal City, the centre of an empire that stretched from Britannia to Syria some 2,000 years ago. The history and archaeology of Italy can be explored in every street corner. The country is one of the best destinations for international students who are seeking world-class but affordable education with a wide range of social and leisure activities.

Cost of living

Italy is a budget-friendly study destination in Europe. While the cost of accommodation and living can be high in large cities like Rome or Milan, smaller cities are much cheaper. Apart from this, larger universities in the city offer support in finding accommodation.

Tuition fees

Compared to other countries in Europe, Italy's public universities are relatively cheap. On average, public universities in Italy charge around 1,000 EUR per year. Top-ranked prestigious universities might charge more. A special case is the University of Rome Tor Vergata, where tuition fees are charged as per the candidate's financial situation: Based on the income of the family, the students are charged from a low minimum around 150 EUR to a maximum of around 5,000 EUR per year.

Language

Students must take lessons for learning Italian language as English is not widely spoken outside the academic context. This becomes further crucial for students who wish to stay back in the country for work after their study.

Major universities

There are around 72 listed universities in Italy that offer nearly 552 study programmes. Italy's 57 universities are ranked high in world rankings.

The University of Bologna has been welcoming students since 1088 and it is the oldest university in the world. The foundation of the university gave the city one of its nicknames: la dotta, 'the learned one'. Bologna remains at the leading edge of academic innovation in the 21st century. The Bologna Process was initiated in the city and has established a set of standards for excellence in higher education across the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).

Italian universities take pride in their heritage and rankings. The University of Rome Tor Vergata offers more than a dozen international degree courses that are taught in English. Founded only in 1982, Tor Vergata was ranked one of the best young universities in Europe, and is known for high student satisfaction and far-above-average employment rates of its graduates.

Italy is also home to some of the best business schools in Europe, including the prestigious SDA Bocconi in Milan, the country's financial capital. Its MBA programmes frequently top global and European rankings, and many top business leaders are among its alumni.



