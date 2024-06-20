"Indian Students Set To Lead As Largest Group In US": Consular Team India

The US Embassy and Consulates in India have projected a significant increase in the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States for the upcoming academic session, citing robust demand and growing interest among Indian youth. Minister-Counsellor for Consular Affairs Russel Brown highlighted this trend, noting that Indian students are set to become the largest group of international students in the US this year.

"This year, as Indian students are poised to become the largest group of international students in the United States, the Department of State and our EducationUSA colleagues are excited to welcome student visa applicants on Student Visa Day and throughout the student season," Mr Brown stated.

According to official figures released by the US Embassy, the number of Indian students choosing US universities has surged over the past three years. In 2023 alone, the US Mission to India issued more student visas than in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined, reflecting a remarkable increase despite a 400 per cent rise in demand for other visa categories during the same period.

"The United States remains the number one higher education destination for Indian students, with studies showing 69 per cent of Indian students prefer a U.S. education to any other destination," the official release mentions.

The US issued over 1.4 lakh student visas to Indians in 2023, maintaining its position as the leading issuer worldwide for the third consecutive year.

Highlighting the efforts to accommodate this increasing demand, Consular Team India conducted its 8th annual Student Visa Day, interviewing 3900 student visa applicants.

Prospective Indian students planning to study in the US can familiarise themselves with the student visa process through EducationUSA, the official source for higher education information. They can participate in pre-departure orientations (PDO) hosted by EducationUSA to prepare for their academic journey.