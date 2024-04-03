Study Abroad: How To Manage Stress While Applying To Foreign Universities

The tedious process of filling the applications for foreign universities usually puts a lot of anxiety and stress on aspirants. Recent reports from several countries have also highlighted on the crucial role that application process has in deciding a student's admission abroad. Candidates are therefore required to put an extra effort while completing their applications in foreign universities.

Universities in the United States have recently entered into a collaboration with Indian study partners to verify the scores of their applicants. The partnership will enable universities in the US to validate TOEFL test scores through their Indian study-abroad partners.

Also, local reports from Australia have mentioned about the rejections of several substandard applications from foreign aspirants. As per reports, the country has lately witnessed an increase in visa rejections of foreign applicants who filled poorly written and unconvincing applications.

Sharing insights on how aspirants can avoid mistakes and anxiety while submitting applications in foreign universities, Rahul Subramaniam, MD and co-founder at Athena Education, says, "The best thing a student can do is start early. At the end of 11th grade, students must begin researching colleges and majors and crafting their application essays, while still budgeting time for your academics."

One key strategy is creating a realistic timeline for each step of the application process, he adds, from finalising a college list to completing the activity lists, essays, and filling out college portals. "Start by listing all your tasks and utilise digital work management tools to help you stay organised and reduce the chances of missing anything important."

The expert further emphasisied on the importance of maintaining healthy mental and physical health. "Additionally, do not neglect your mental and physical health. Eat well, prioritise sleep, and spend time with friends and family. Confide in those you trust the most when you are feeling low."

Students must avoid fixating on any single college, as there are many universities where they can apply, he mentions. The college applications abroad help students in their personal growth, self-discovery, and laying a strong foundation for their future.