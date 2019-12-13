MHRD Announces Chinese Government Scholarship For Indian Students

MHRD has invited application for Chinese Government Scholarship 2020

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited application from Indian students for Chinese Government Scholarship 2020-21. The scholarship is being offered to pursue various programs at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. This scholarship is open only for permanent citizens of India who are residing in India at the time of applying.

A total of 40 scholarships will be awarded and applicants would be nominated on the basis of merit in the qualifying examination.

Scholarships are available for pursuing Undergraduate programs, Master's programs, Doctoral programs, General Scholar programs, and Senior Scholar programs.

For applying to undergraduate programs, the applicant must be a high school graduate (Class XII pass) under the age of 25. For master's programs, the applicant must be a bachelor's degree holder under the age of 35.

In case of doctoral programs, the applicant must be a master's degree holder under the age of 40. For applying to general scholar programs: applicant must be a high school graduate (at least) and should be under the age of 45.

For applying to senior scholar programs, the applicant must be a master's degree holder or an associate professor (or above) under the age of 50.

Eligible applicants need to apply on the Chinese Scholarship Council's Online Application System (www.campuschina.org), and Sakshat portal (www.proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship). The last date to apply for the Chinese Scholarship on Sakshat portal is January 24, 2020.

