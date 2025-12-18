Study Abroad: British Council Launches GREAT Scholarships For Indian Aspiring Scholars

The British Council India has announced the GREAT Scholarships 2026-27, offering a valuable opportunity for Indian students to pursue postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom with financial support.

According to the official notification, 12 prestigious scholarships are now available in this programme, each providing at least £10,000 (nearly 10 lakh) toward tuition fees for one-year postgraduate courses at leading UK universities.

The UK Government's GREAT Britain Campaign, the British Council and several participating UK higher education institutions are jointly funded the scholarship, in partnership with Participating Universities

Eligible candidates can apply for scholarships at the following universities:

Anglia Ruskin University

Norwich University of the Arts

Queen's University Belfast

Royal College of Art

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Royal Northern College of Music

The University of Bristol

Trinity Laban

University of Dundee

University of Reading

University of Surrey

UWE Bristol (British Council)

Who Can Apply?

To qualify for the GREAT Scholarships, applicants must:

Be citizens and residents of India.

Hold an undergraduate degree and show motivation and interest in their chosen subject area.

Meet the English language requirements set by the university.

Be willing to engage with the UK academic community and act as an ambassador for the programme.

Selected scholars may also be invited to attend networking events in the UK and, after completing their studies, contribute by sharing their experiences with future applicants.

Steps to apply:

Interested applicants should visit the university official website. Deadlines vary by institution, so candidates are encouraged to check individual scholarship pages for up-to-date information and deadlines.

Why it is important:

This initiative aims to strengthen educational ties between India and the UK while supporting talented scholars in pursuing advanced academic goals abroad.