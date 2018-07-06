Brazil Government Scholarship 2019 For Undergraduate Indian Students; No Application Fee, Apply Till August 31

Brazil Government has announced scholarship for Indian Students

The Government of Brazil is offering full scholarship to Indian students under the Brazilian Exchange Program for undergraduate students (PEC-G) for the year 2019. The last date to apply for Indian students is August 31, 2018. The registration for PEC-G is free of cost and must be done exclusively at the Brazillian Embassy or the Consulate without the need for intermediaries.

Eligibility Conditions for Brazillian Scholarship

Applicant must be a citizen and resident of a country participating in the PEC-G.

Applicant must be between 18 years of age and preferably up to 23 years of age.

Have a high school diploma in a country other than Brazil, with an overall arithmetic average of 60% or more and a final grade in the official language course of your country (English, French, Portuguese or Spanish) ) equal to or greater than 60%. The candidate who did not finish high school until the date of enrollment in the PEC-G can apply and must present the Certificate of Completion of high school in the act of enrollment in the Brazilian HEI, if selected.

Applicant must possess the Certificate of Proficiency in Portuguese for Foreigners - Celpe-Bras. Any candidate coming from a country where Celpe-Bras does not apply will have to take the said exam in Brazil, once, after completing the Portuguese for Foreigners course preparatory to the exam, in accredited HEI.

Application Process

There is no application fee involved. An applicant who fulfills the above mentioned eligibility criteria must present themselves at the Brazillian Embassy or the Consulate. The application form must be completed by an official of the Embassy or Consulate and signed by the student.

Candidate must bring the following documents at the Embassy at the time of application:

Original and copy of the high school / high school history

Original and copy of the certificate of completion of High School or equivalent

Original and copy of the certificate Celpe-Bras (Portuguese language) or proof of enrollment in the last edition of the exam

Original and copy of the Birth Certificate of the candidate, the father and the mother.

Original Certificate of physical and mental health issued in the last 3 months

Statement of Financial Responsibility (TRF), accompanied by proof of income of the signatory attesting to his / her ability to comply with the commitment assumed

Term of Enrollment Commitment (TCI) (available at http://www.dce.mre.gov.br/PEC/G/processo_seletivo/inscricoes/2019.php)

