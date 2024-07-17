Berlin University Invites Applications For Master's In International Development Economics

Hochschule für Technik und Wirtschaft (HTW Berlin) is inviting applications for the Master's Program in International and Development Economics for the April 2025 session. The program allows students to specialise in international trade relations with a strong emphasis on development.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The program is open to candidates possessing a first university degree with 180 ECTS (or equivalent).

Application Deadlines:

With DAAD scholarship: August 31, 2024

Without DAAD scholarship: September 30, 2024

English Language Requirements:

Applicants whose education was in English must provide official proof of language of instruction.

For applicants whose education was not in English, proficiency in English must be demonstrated through achieving one of the following scores, which must not be more than two years old: IELTS (7.0 or higher), CAE (all levels), CPE (all levels), TOEFL (computer-based: 237, paper-based: 580, internet-based: 96), TOEIC (800 or higher), or BEC Higher.

Required Documents:

Updated CV in Europass format

Dated and signed letter of motivation

Proof of English language proficiency

Copy of passport

Secondary School Leaving Certificate indicating the graduation date

Application Process:

Ensure all admission criteria are met.

Complete the MIDE application form and submit all necessary documents.

Applicants applying for the DAAD scholarship need to provide evidence of professional experience and a letter of recommendation.

The application process does not require academic letters of reference.

Scholarship Opportunities:

Scholarships are available to applicants from developing countries who have a minimum of two years of professional experience after graduation. Prospective students are encouraged to visit the HTW Berlin website for comprehensive information regarding the program and application process.