Australia Is A Safe, Inclusive Country For Indian Students: Official

Macquarie University is consistently ranked amongst the top 10 universities in Australia

Australia is a safe country for Indian students, an official from an Australian University told NDTV while discussing about the higher education opportunities in the country. Compared to most of the Western developed countries, according to Professor Richard de Grijs, Associate Dean (Global Engagement), Macquarie University, incidents of violence or crimes against students are a rare occurrence in the country and said international students can undertake a wide range of programs in Australia at all levels such as schools, vocational studies, undergraduate and postgraduate degree and research.

Here are the excerpts from an interview with Prof Richard de Grijs:

General academic opportunities

"International students can undertake a wide range of programs in Australia at all levels such as schools, vocational studies, undergraduate and postgraduate degree and research".

Academic opportunities at Macquarie University

"Macquarie University in particular, has a strong tradition of innovation and exploration. We continue to break new ground, ranking among the top 100 institutions in the world for accounting and finance; communication, cultural and media; Earth and marine sciences; education; English language and literature; geography; law; linguistics and psychology. International students may undertake UG, PG or Research at any of Macquarie's five faculties: Arts, Business & Economics, Human Sciences, Science & Engineering, and Medicine & Health Sciences".

Professor Richard de Grijs, Associate Dean (Global Engagement), Faculty of Science and Engineering, Macquarie University.

Scholarship options at Macquarie University

"Indian students are eligible for scholarships worth A$ 10,000 (approximately Rs 5Lakh ) per year for courses commencing in 2019. Close to 200 coursework degree programs are covered under this scholarship. This scholarship will be offered to the Indian students in each year of their course. For instance, a Bachelor of Engineering student will receive A$10,000 each year for the 4 years duration of her program making the value of the scholarship A$40,000 (approximately Rs 20 lakh).

The students have to meet our entry criteria and deadlines for this scholarship.

Degree Students commencing in Feb 2019 must accept by 21st December 2018 and July 2019 must accept by 15th June 2019".

Inclusive campus

"Australia is a safe country for Indian students. Compared to most of the Western developed countries, incidents of violence or crimes against students are a rare occurrence and Australia is an inclusive society. Macquarie University takes pride in its diverse student body of 40,000 students from over 100 countries. The students have access to over 130 social clubs. Current Macquarie University Students (both international and domestic students) volunteer to support new students (mainly international) through various social activities including the International Social Program and the Macquarie University Buddy Program which provides students with support and a point of contact to assist their transition into Macquarie University. There are many events that happen throughout the semester which includes airport pickups, campus tours, sightseeing and local tours and many more social events and activities.

In terms of physical safety of the students, our campus is located in the vibrant city of Sydney, 15 km from the city centre, providing international students with a safe and clean environment.

Advertisement

As a result of our constant effort to be an inclusive institution, we have been ranked Top 50 most international university in the world (Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2016)".

How different is studying at an Australian university like Macquarie University for an Indian student?

"The teaching style at Macquarie is quite different from what the Indian students are usually accustomed to. It is more application based and encourages free-thinking. There is a collaborative approach to teaching which results in group interactions, online learning, self-evaluation, research, critical thinking and practice-based learning.

Macquarie's unique location also helps as it is located in the heart of the Macquarie Innovation Park District (MIPD) which has more than 300 leading companies located on or around the Macquarie campus. This allows Macquarie students to tap into industry connections that give them an edge in their future careers. Many of Macquarie degrees are designed in collaboration with industry and many are also accredited by peak professional bodies such as CPA, CFA, ACCA, AACSB, Engineers Australia and the Australian Computer Society.

Our multi award-winning PACE (Professional and Community Engagement) program is for all undergraduate students and is a vital part of their career preparation. Students undertake a practical activity with one of over 2,500 partner organisations across Australia and around the world and learn from industry leaders, gain vital contacts, and develop employability skills. For instance, the Bachelor of Engineering students have to carry out a minimum of 12 weeks (60 full-time equivalent days) of professional work experience under PACE".

Application process

"The application process is simple and user friendly. Applicants are required to submit online applications along with supporting academic and professional experience documents at this link.

The Admissions team at Macquarie assesses the applications and issues offer letters to successful candidates along with scholarship information.

This process usually takes 2 weeks.

The applicant is then required to accept the offer and pay the initial fee deposit. Further to which, students apply for visa at the respective visa office and commence classes at Macquarie by the program start date".

Click here for more Education News