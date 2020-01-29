MHRD Announces Turkish Scholarship For Indian Students

Study Abroad: Republic of Turkey has announced scholarship for UG, PG courses

MHRD has announced Turkish Scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The scholarship will be awarded by the Republic of Turkey for the year 2020. The last date to submit online applications for scholarship is February 20, 2020.

The scholarship programmes are available for full-time courses such as Bachelor's degree, Master's degree, and PhD and short-term courses such as Success Scholarships, Research Scholarships, and KATIP Programs.

Interested applicants will be able to submit the application only via Turkish Scholarship website, 'turkiyescholarships.gov.tr'.

Applicants will need to submit the following documents along with their application:

A valid National Identification Document OR a valid Passport A recent Photo of the candidate (Please note that the photo you upload into the Application system must be a proper portrait of yourself, candidate photos which are not identifiable will undermine the evaluation of your application) National exam scores (required for candidates who do not possess any international qualification or certification) Diploma or temporary certificate of Graduation Academic transcripts (online screenshots and un-certified transcripts will undermine the evaluation of your application) International exam scores (GRE, GMAT, DELF, YDS, YOS etc. if required by the chosen university & program) Language test scores (if required by the chosen university and program) A research proposal and an example of your written work (for PhD applicants only)

