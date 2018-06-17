Students To Be Taught About Healthy Lifestyle: Prakash Javadekar

Addressing medical professionals working in the field of bariatric and metabolic surgery, Prakash Javadekar pitched for a healthy lifestyle.

Pune:  The government will soon include various aspects of a healthy lifestyle in the school curriculum, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said today. This will help students adopt a healthy lifestyle, he said at an international laparoscopic and bariatric conference here.    

"We are going to include various aspects of a healthy lifestyle in the curriculum. Students need to know what all is to be done to lead a healthy lifestyle," he said.    

The minister asked the medical fraternity to educate people about benefits of a healthy lifestyle and good dietary habits.

