Students To Be Taught About Healthy Lifestyle: Prakash Javadekar

Addressing medical professionals working in the field of bariatric and metabolic surgery, Prakash Javadekar pitched for a healthy lifestyle.
"We are going to include various aspects of a healthy lifestyle in the curriculum. Students need to know what all is to be done to lead a healthy lifestyle," he said.
CommentsThe minister asked the medical fraternity to educate people about benefits of a healthy lifestyle and good dietary habits.
