Stanford Hoover Fellows Programme: Early-Career Researchers Can Earn Rs 2.18 Crore

The Hoover Institution at Stanford University has opened applications for its prestigious fellowship programme aimed at supporting early-career researchers in developing their academic careers.

The fellowship is open to candidates who have already earned a PhD or an equivalent doctoral qualification, as well as those who expect to complete their doctoral studies by September 1, 2027. Researchers from fields such as economics, history, international relations, national security, political science and public policy are encouraged to apply.

Fellows will have the chance to conduct advanced research, publish scholarly articles, and develop books that contribute to discussions on public policy and related issues. The programme offers access to the Hoover Institution's academic environment and encourages collaboration with scholars at Stanford University. Unlike traditional academic positions, the fellowship does not include teaching duties, allowing participants to focus entirely on research and writing.

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Applicants must submit several documents as part of the selection process. These include a cover letter or statement of interest explaining their academic background and research experience, recent publications or research drafts, a curriculum vitae, a two-page outline of future research plans, and three recommendation letters assessing their research achievements and potential.

Candidates interested in applying can visit the Hoover Fellows Programme page on the official Hoover Institution website. They must register with their name and email address, upload the required materials, and complete the application process before the deadline of 11:59 pm on November 17.

The fellowship is intended to provide emerging scholars with financial stability, research opportunities, and a supportive intellectual setting. By joining the Hoover Institution community, fellows can expand their research networks, exchange ideas with leading academics, and contribute to studies that influence public policy debates.