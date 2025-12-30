Staff Selection Commission To Close Constable GD Recruitment 2026 Applications On This Date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the Constable GD Recruitment 2026 soon and candidates are advised to apply in time to avoid last-minute problems.

The last date to apply for the SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 is December 31, 2025. The application fee for the examination is Rs 100. However, female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates interested in Constable (GD) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, as well as Rifleman (GD) posts under the Assam Rifles Examination 2026, can apply through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the tentative vacancies, a total of 25,487 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include 616 posts in BSF, 14,595 in CISF, 5,490 in CRPF, 1,764 in SSB, 1,293 in ITBP, 1,706 in Assam Rifles, and 23 in SSF.

Education criteria:

Applicants must have passed Matriculation / Class 10.

The qualification should be obtained from a recognised board or university.

Candidates must have completed Class 10 on or before January 1, 2026.

Only those who meet this educational eligibility condition will be considered eligible.

Applications of candidates not fulfilling this requirement may be rejected at any stage.

Steps To Apply