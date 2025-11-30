Staff Selection Commission Opens One Time City Choice For Sub-Inspector Exam Candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has given an opportunity to candidates who missed selecting their exam city for the Sub-Inspector and Central Armed Police Forced (CAPF) Exam 2025. The module allows candidates to choose their preferred city for the Delhi Police Exam 2025. The slot selection window will remain open until 11 am on December 4 and candidates can submit their choices through the official website, ssc.gov.in.

This opportunity is only for candidates who did not exercise the self-slotting option by November 21st.

The Commission clarified that candidates who do not utilise this one-time facility will not be allowed to appear for the computer-based exam and will not be issued admit cards. SSC CPO 2025 city slips have been issued to those who have already selected their slots.

SSC CPO 2025 Exam Details

The SSC CPO 2025 exam will be conducted from December 9 to December 12, 2025.

The recruitment process includes four stages:

1. Paper 1

2. Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Endurance Test (PET)

3. Paper 2

4. Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

A total of 5,308 vacancies will be filled across various departments in the country.

Along with the CPO update, the SSC released the list of potential vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS Non-Technical) and Havaldar posts under the CBIC and CBN for 2025. A total of 7,948 posts are available across various states and union territories.

As of November 27, 2025, the number of MTS posts in the 18-25 age category is 6,078, while there are 732 vacancies in the 18-27 age category. Additionally, 1,138 vacancies have been reserved for Havaldar posts under the CBIC and CBN.