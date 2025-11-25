Advertisement

Staff Selection Commission GD Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification Expected Soon

The recruitment process includes a one-month application period, CBT, PET/PST, medical exams with details on SSC's official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
SSC GD Constable 2026 Application Details And Eligibility Criteria Announced
  • SSC to announce GD Constable 2026 vacancies per SSC Exam Calendar 2025-2026
  • Posts available in CAPF including BSF CRPF CISF ITBP SSB NIA SSF Assam Rifles
  • Selection includes CBT, PET/PST, medical exams, and document verification stages
New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official notification for General Duty (GD) Constable 2026 vacancies in order to align with the SSC Exam Calendar 2025-2026. The GD Constable and Rifleman posts will be open for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) like BSF CRPF CISF ITBP SSB NIA SSF and Assam Rifles.

The process will follow a one-month application period Computer Based Test (CBT) Physical Efficiency/Standard Tests (PET/PST) medical exams and document verification.

The notification will be uploaded on the official website of SSC (ssc.gov.in). Candidates can check the application process important dates eligibility criteria examination vacancies and other crucial information.

However during the earlier process the key requirements were:

  • Matriculation (10th pass) from a recognized board
  • Age limit of 18-23 years as on January 1 2025 (with relaxations for reserved categories e.g. up to 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC)
  • Physical standards varying by gender category and force (e.g. height minimum of 170 cm for male UR candidates in BSF with relaxations)
  • Applications can only be accepted online through the official website. Candidates are advised to check ssc.gov.in for updates.
