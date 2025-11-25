Staff Selection Commission GD Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification Expected Soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official notification for General Duty (GD) Constable 2026 vacancies in order to align with the SSC Exam Calendar 2025-2026. The GD Constable and Rifleman posts will be open for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) like BSF CRPF CISF ITBP SSB NIA SSF and Assam Rifles.

The process will follow a one-month application period Computer Based Test (CBT) Physical Efficiency/Standard Tests (PET/PST) medical exams and document verification.

The notification will be uploaded on the official website of SSC (ssc.gov.in). Candidates can check the application process important dates eligibility criteria examination vacancies and other crucial information.

However during the earlier process the key requirements were: