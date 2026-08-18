Staff Selection Commission CHSL Result 2026 Out: 3,515 Candidates Shortlisted

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) result for SSC CHSL 2025, with 3,515 candidates provisionally recommended for Document Verification. The Commission issued the allocation notice on August 17, 2026, and has also announced the schedule for the next sliding process to fill available vacancies.

SSC CHSL FRTA 2026: What candidates need to know

A total of 13,395 candidates submitted their option-cum-preferences between June 19 and June 25, 2026. The FRTA has been prepared based on candidates' performance in Section-I and Section-II of the Tier-II examination, along with the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Candidates recommended for Document Verification will have to meet the required criteria, including qualifying the Computer Knowledge Test and Skill or Typing Test, wherever applicable.

SSC has introduced a sliding process to make better use of the available vacancies. Eligible candidates will get one opportunity for reallocation under the process.

Candidates included in the FRTA list must log in to the official SSC website between August 20 and August 22, 2026, to select their venue, date and slot for the sliding process.

The physical process will be held at designated Regional Office cities from September 1 to September 3, 2026. Candidates who fail to attend the process will be marked absent and will not be considered for the final result.

Direct link to check and download the Result

SSC CHSL 2025 vacancies and selection process

The recruitment drive covers 3,131 vacancies for posts including Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

The selection process comprises Tier-I, Tier-II, Skill Test or Typing Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination, wherever applicable.

SSC has said that the final answer keys and detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on its official website later.

The Commission has also stated that the results of eight candidates have been withheld, while the candidature of one candidate has been cancelled and 12 candidates have been debarred.

Candidates should regularly check the official SSC website for further updates and instructions related to the FRTA and sliding process.