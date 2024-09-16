Srimanta Sankaradeva University Entrance Exam Result 2024 Out, Check Details

Students who appeared for exam can check their results by visiting official website.
SSUHS GNMEE Result 2024: The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) has released the results for the General Nursing and Midwifery Entrance Examination (GNMEE) 2024.
Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, ssuhs.in. They are required to enter their login details to access the results.
SSUHS GNMEE 2024: Steps To Check Result
- Go to the official website of SSUHS at ssuhs.in
- Navigate to the "Results" section
- Click on the GNMEE Result 2024 link
- Provide your login credentials, such as your registration number or roll number, as required
- Check the result carefully and download it
- Take a printout for future reference
The SSUHS GNMEE 2024 is conducted for admission to nursing and midwifery programs under SSUHS.
Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Result Marksheet: Details
- Marks Obtained
- Pass/Fail Status
- Percentage
- Candidate's Full Name
- Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- Total Marks/Rank
SSUHS GNMEE 2024: Eligibility Criteria
- The minimum age for admission shall be 17 years on or before 31st December 2024.
- The maximum age for admission is 35 years.
- Candidates must have passed HSSLC (10+2) with Science (PCB) & English with an aggregate of 40% marks.
- Alternatively, candidates must have passed 10+2 in Arts (Mathematics, Biotechnology, Economics, Political Science, History, Geography, Business Studies, Accountancy, Home Science, Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy) and English Core/English Elective or Health Care Science - Vocational stream only.
SSUHS GNMEE 2024: Fee
- General category candidates: Rs 1500
- Candidates belonging to SC/ST/EWS/OBC/MOBC, including Tai Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, Matak, Chutia communities, and TGL/Ex-TGL category candidates: Rs 1200