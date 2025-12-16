SSC Releases Exam City Slip For Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Male and Female Examination 2025. Candidates can check the city by visiting the official website.

A total of 7,565 vacancies including Constable (Executive) under Group C for both male and female candidates, have been opened by the SSC for DP Constable recruitment 2025.

The age limit is 18 to 25 years and selected candidates will receive appointments under Pay Level 3, with a pay scale ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The commission is also expected to release hall tickets for the examination on its official website today (December 16).

Exam Date and Selection Process

The computer-based written examination for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 will be conducted between December 18, 2025, and January 6, 2026. Following this, the next steps will include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination, after which the final selection will be made.

Steps to download city information:

1. Visit the official website https://ssc.gov.in/login

2. Log in using your registration number and password

3. Click on the link for Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam City Information

4. View the exam city information displayed on the screen

5. Download and save the slip for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC official website for admit card and exam-related instructions.