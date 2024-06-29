SSC Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lower Division Clerk Grade Result Released

SSC JSA, LDC Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Junior Secretariat Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) grade Paper 2 exams 2023 and 2024. A total of 1,037 candidates have been shortlisted, with 509 candidates from the 2023 exam and 528 candidates from the 2024 exam, as per the official notice. Candidates who took the exam can download their results by visiting the official websites, ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials, such as roll number and password to access their results.

The SSC conducted Paper-I (Descriptive Paper) and Paper-II (Computer Based Examination) of the Junior Secretariat Assistant/Lower Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2023 & 2024 on May 10 this year.

These exams were conducted for the following services or cadres:

Railway Board Secretariat Clerical Service, Ministry of Railways

Ministry of External Affairs (Cadre Cell)

Central Passport Organization, Ministry of External Affairs

Armed Forces Headquarters Clerical Service (AFHQ)

Central Administrative Tribunal

Office of the Registrar General, India

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)

SSC JSA, LDC Result: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Navigate to the SSC Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lower Division Clerk section on the homepage

Enter Registration Number and Registered Password

Click on submit, check result

Take a printout for future reference

The official notification reads: "The facility of accessing the Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper and Marks will be available for the candidates from 29.06.2024 to 13.07.2024. Candidates should take printouts of their respective Final Answer Keys/Question Paper/Marks as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit."