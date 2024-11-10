SSC Junior Engineer Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2024 (Paper 2). Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official SSC website to check the SSC JE answer key and response sheets.

SSC Junior Engineer Paper 2 Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the "Answer Key" tab

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Log in to your account using your credentials

Step 5. Download the answer key and responses

Step 6. Check and download the provisional answer key and responses

SSC Junior Engineer: Exam Pattern

The SSC Junior Engineer Exam consists of two papers: Paper-I and Paper-II.

Paper-I is a computer-based examination lasting 2 hours (or 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates eligible for a scribe, as per Para 9.1, 9.2, and 9.3). It includes sections on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Engineering. The General Engineering section is divided into three parts: Part-A (Civil & Structural), Part-B (Electrical), or Part-C (Mechanical).

Paper-II is also a computer-based examination with a duration of 2 hours (or 2 hours and 40 minutes for scribe-eligible candidates). It focuses on General Engineering in one of the three branches: Civil & Structural (Part-A), Electrical (Part-B), or Mechanical (Part-C), depending on the candidate's chosen discipline.

The exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers was conducted at various centers across the country. The exam aims to fill nearly 968 Junior Engineer vacancies in various user organizations and departments.