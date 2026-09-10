SSC Junior Hindi Translator Re-Exam On September 13 In Noida; Fresh Admit Card To Be Issued

SSC JHT Re-Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Examination 2026 on September 13 for candidates at Noida's ‘Adarsh Pariksha Kendra' in Sector 155, following the cancellation of the September 8 exam due to technical glitches.

The SSC JHT Examination 2026 was scheduled to be held from 12 noon to 2 pm. However, the exam was cancelled due to technical issues, leaving candidates angered and prompting them to seek a response from the authorities concerned.

The SSC will issue fresh admit cards to the affected candidates who appeared for the SSC JHT exam at the Noida centre on September 8. The hall tickets will be available for download on the Commission's official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card will contain details of the revised examination centre and timing for the re-examination.

Earlier this week, the SSC also rescheduled the Stenographer Grade ‘C' and ‘D' Examination 2026 (Tier-I), originally scheduled to be held on September 10 and 11 in Sikar, Rajasthan, due to municipal polls. The examination will now be conducted on September 15 for the affected candidates.

In a separate notice, the Commission said candidates who appeared for Paper-II of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHT) will have to submit their preferred posts and departments online through the candidate login portal by September 11. Candidates have also been warned that they may be excluded from the final selection process if they fail to submit their preferences within the deadline.