SSC JHT 2024 Notification Released, Check Full Schedule

SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment 2024, announcing around 312 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of their respective area. The application deadline is August 25.

The official notification reads: "The Staff Selection Commission will hold an Open Competitive Computer-Based Examination for direct recruitment to Group B Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Government of India."

SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: August 2 to August 25

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 25

Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 26

Date of "Window for Application Form Correction" and online payment of Correction Charges: September 4 to September 5

Schedule of Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I): October-November 2024

SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Posts And Pay Scale

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS): Level-6 (Rs. 35,400- 1,12,400)

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ): Level-6 (Rs. 35,400- 1,12,400)

Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)/Junior Translation Officer (JTO)/Junior Translator (JT) in various Central Government

Ministries/Departments/Organizations: Level-6 (Rs. 35,400- 1,12,400)

Senior Hindi Translator (SHT)/Senior Translator (ST) in various

Central Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations: Level-7 (Rs. 44,900- 1,42,400)

SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of August 1, 2024. Candidates must be born on or after August 2, 1994, and on or before August 1, 2006, to be eligible to apply.