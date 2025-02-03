Advertisement

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Check Details

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising 80 objective-type questions.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Check Details
SSC GD Exam Admit Card 2025: Candidates will be able to download it by visiting official website.

SSC GD Constable Exam Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. Candidates can download it by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, once it is released.  

The exam city slip for 2025 will be available 10 days before the start of the respective examination shift.  

SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2025  

According to the official notice, the SSC GD Constable 2025 exams is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.  

SSC GD Constable 2025 Admit Cards: Steps To Download  

Step 1. Go to the official SSC website 
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card" tab  
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password
Step 5. Click the login button to view your SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025
Step 6. Save the admit card and take a hard copy for future use  

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025  

The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising 80 objective-type questions. Each correct answer will carry 2 marks, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. The exam will consist of four sections, each containing 20 objective-type questions worth 2 marks per question. These sections include General Intelligence and Reasoning (Part A), General Knowledge and Awareness (Part B), Elementary Mathematics (Part C), and English/Hindi (Part D).

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com