SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Check Details

SSC GD Constable Exam Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. Candidates can download it by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, once it is released.

The exam city slip for 2025 will be available 10 days before the start of the respective examination shift.

SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2025

According to the official notice, the SSC GD Constable 2025 exams is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.

SSC GD Constable 2025 Admit Cards: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official SSC website

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card" tab

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password

Step 5. Click the login button to view your SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025

Step 6. Save the admit card and take a hard copy for future use

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025

The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising 80 objective-type questions. Each correct answer will carry 2 marks, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. The exam will consist of four sections, each containing 20 objective-type questions worth 2 marks per question. These sections include General Intelligence and Reasoning (Part A), General Knowledge and Awareness (Part B), Elementary Mathematics (Part C), and English/Hindi (Part D).