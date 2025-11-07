SSC Exams 2025: Chairman Explains How Commission Is Preventing Impersonation And Fraud

SSC Exams 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has faced increasing challenges involving impersonation, multiple applications and exam centre malpractices recently. In an interview with NDTV, SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan discussed the types of fraud detected in previous examinations and how new measures-such as Aadhaar-based authentication for candidates, scribes, and supervisors-help prevent impersonation and restrict individuals from appearing in multiple shifts. He further emphasized that paper leaks are nearly impossible due to the controlled, last-minute printing of question papers, while CCTV surveillance plays a vital role in identifying cheating candidates. The Chairman also highlighted the importance of IT security and digital footprint analysis, noting that although new fraud methods continue to emerge, they can now be detected much more easily.

The first and foremost example, according to the SSC Chairman, is Aadhaar-based authentication. He explained that this system begins right from the application stage and continues throughout the examination process to confirm the candidate's identity.

"At the time of application also, there is a face authentication, so you cannot apply to give multiple applications. When you come to the first, there is a fingerprint authentication, and then before and after photograph verification, comparison with live photo and Aadhaar photo. All these things ensure that it is the same candidate," he said.

He added that in the past, candidates could submit multiple applications under different names or with altered details. However, with Aadhaar integration, this practice has almost disappeared. The system now automatically detects inconsistencies, such as mismatched names or numbers, making impersonation extremely difficult.

"It has happened in the past that the same candidate has given multiple applications. How do I know? You could give SSC five applications by changing your name, mother's name, or other documents. Today, almost nobody can give another application because it is linked to Aadhaar," he noted.

According to him, Aadhaar has also helped detect cases of fraud, where individuals attempted to use someone else's credentials.

"There are some people who try forging with somebody else's Aadhaar and get caught also because we also get the data from Aadhaar. We can see it is written something else in Aadhaar, something else in this. So, authentication for misrepresentation, etc., is caught," he said.

When asked about the types of frauds that typically occur, he highlighted two key areas.

"One is impersonation - you authenticate and apply for the exam, but someone else comes and writes. There again, you will get caught because Aadhaar won't match."

He further explained another form of misuse involving scribes and supervisors, which was common in the past.

"Somebody could say, 'I want to become a supervisor; I'll see the questions, and next day I'll write.' So whoever acts as a scribe, they are also Aadhaar authenticated, and that data is compared with the candidate's data. Earlier, they used to write four-five shifts as scribes, invigilate one or two shifts, and then help a blind candidate to write. But now, one candidate can appear only once because of Aadhaar. That is a single significant deterrent for impersonation."

He also pointed out that one of SSC's greatest advantages is its digital examination format, which minimizes the chances of paper leaks.

"One good thing about SSC exams is that it is difficult to have a paper leak. We do not print papers. In big exams where 30-40 lakh candidates appear simultaneously, you print question papers - then there is a chance of human error or leaks. Here, all the questions are digital. If the exam is at 10 am, the question papers are printed and pushed only after 9:45 am from here (SSC). So, there is no chance of a paper leak."

On the issue of exam centre integrity, he acknowledged that human interference at private centres can sometimes lead to irregularities, but said these are monitored using advanced systems.

"In some private centres, there could occur human mischief or collusion. For example, invigilation is not correct, someone can help candidates or hand out notes. So all these things are handled at a higher technology level. Every part of the exam is controlled by CCTV, so any centre, any time - 260, 270 centres across the country, each with 10 to 20 rooms - we can see the CCTV here at the regional office. After the exam, we audit it. CCTV is one good deterrent."

He added that even post-exam complaints are verified using footage.

"If someone complains that a candidate was looking at another's sheet, we check and if found true, we give a notice and debar them."

In addition to CCTV, the Commission also relies on digital footprint analysis to detect remote tampering or external interference during exams.

"Suppose someone at a centre wants to help a candidate in return for money. If during the exam, someone takes control of your machine - we can detect it. We'll know that in this machine, someone from outside helped. We verify that and either make them write again or, if convinced it was wrong, remove them."

While acknowledging that frauds can never be completely eliminated, he emphasized that the SSC's use of technology has made such attempts rare and easily traceable.

"I won't say that frauds are not happening, but stakes are very high as there are lots of applicants. So new frauds keep happening, and we detect, catch, and tackle them. We use the maximum amount of technology here, which is purely from the IT Ministry, to detect and handle such frauds.