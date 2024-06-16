SSC Exams 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised examination calendar for the session 2024-25. For the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024, the notification will be issued on June 24, with the last date to submit applications set for July 24.

Registration for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2024 (SSC MTS) will begin on June 27, with a deadline of July 31.

The application process for the Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2024 (SSC Steno), will start on July 26 and close on August 28.

Registration for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination will commence on August 2 and conclude on August 25.

The application window for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination will open on August 27 and close on October 5.

Important Dates

The SSC Selection Post Exam Phase 12 Paper-1 is scheduled to be held on June 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26, while the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam will be conducted from July 1 to 5 and July 8 to 11.