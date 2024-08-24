SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Details

SSC CGL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 examination. This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 17,727 vacancies across various departments. The application process began on June 24, with the deadline set for July 24. Interested candidates can register on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CGL 2024 examination will be conducted in two tiers. Tier 1 is scheduled from September 9 to September 26, 2024, followed by Tier 2 in December 2024.

The admit card has been released for the following regions: North Region, Western Region, MP Sub-Region, Eastern Region, North Eastern Region, Southern Region, KKR Region, North Western Sub-Region, and Central Region.

SSC CGL 2024: Selection Process

The selection process involves a two-tier computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a document verification round.

SSC CGL 2024: Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II, and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II, as well as Paper-II of the Tier-II Examination, are as follows:

UR: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in Tier-I (a Computer-Based Examination) to proceed to Tier-II. Separate cutoffs will be fixed for the Junior Statistical Officer post for participation in Paper-I and Paper-II of Tier-II, for the Statistical Investigator Grade-II post for participation in Paper-I and Paper-II of Tier-II, and for all other posts for participation in Paper-I of Tier-II.

The Tier-II Examination will be conducted for all candidates who qualify in Tier-I. In Tier-II, candidates must participate in all three sections of Paper-I. However, only those shortlisted for the Junior Statistical Officer/Statistical Investigator Grade-II posts will need to participate in Paper-II.

In Paper-I of Tier-II, candidates must meet the qualifying criteria for all sections.