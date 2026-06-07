SSC CHSL 2026 Notification Expected Soon: Check Exam Date, Eligibility And Vacancies Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination (CHSL) 2026 notification soon. Once released candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment aims fill various Group C posts in central government ministries, departments, constitutional bodies, and government offices.

The SSC CHSL exam remains one of the most popular government recruitment examinations for candidates who have completed their Class 12 education. Every year, lakhs of aspirants apply for posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Postal Assistant.

SSC CHSL 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria will be outlined by SSC in notification. Candidates must fulfill the eligibility conditions before submitting the application form.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 Years

18 Years Maximum Age: 27 Years

Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per the Government of India rules.

To apply candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC and navigate to CHSL 2026 to fill the dorm. After filling all the relevant details and uploading documents, candidates can pay the required fee (if applicable) and download the form for future reference.